Hyve Reaches One Day Volume of $417,908.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Hyve has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar. Hyve has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $417,908.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043331 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.96 or 0.07503803 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,870.28 or 0.99960959 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

