Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.05 ($13.24).

Several research analysts have commented on IBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.19) price objective on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays set a €14.20 ($15.60) price target on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.20 ($13.41) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday.

Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.45) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($8.02).

