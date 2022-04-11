Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.05 ($13.24).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($14.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays set a €14.20 ($15.60) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.20 ($12.31) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a €12.20 ($13.41) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($12.64) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.45) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.02).

