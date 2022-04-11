Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.77 Million

Brokerages expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) to report sales of $24.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.23 million and the lowest is $24.30 million. Identiv posted sales of $22.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $131.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.90 million to $131.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $165.62 million, with estimates ranging from $159.80 million to $171.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $13.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.38. Identiv has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1,354.00 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, CFO Justin Scarpulla bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 59,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $900,049.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 116,875 shares of company stock worth $1,771,864. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Identiv by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Identiv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Identiv by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Identiv by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Identiv by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

