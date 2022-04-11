Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY) Shares Up 0.1%

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 2,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 17,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.

Get Ignyte Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $7,098,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition by 19.8% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 412,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 68,323 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 232,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ignyte Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,958,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition by 12.0% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ignyte Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ignyte Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.