Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Holdings Cut by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd cut its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $202.80. 7,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,746. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.86. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $201.86 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.62.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

