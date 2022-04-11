Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,639 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Infosys were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.04. The company had a trading volume of 272,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,729,886. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $26.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $96.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Infosys Profile (Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.