Ink Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges (INK)

Ink (INK) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Ink has a market cap of $422,511.92 and approximately $41,961.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ink has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043633 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.64 or 0.07537565 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,757.19 or 1.00036125 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

