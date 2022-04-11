InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.38-0.39 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.0-85.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.23 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.75.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $34.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.92. InMode has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.09.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. InMode’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INMD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,699,000 after acquiring an additional 88,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,744 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,050 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,943,000 after acquiring an additional 225,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 468.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,373 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after buying an additional 142,051 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

