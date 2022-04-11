InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.57

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.57 and last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 11904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.09. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.92.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.54 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in InMode by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124,466 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $220,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,971 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in InMode by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,583,362 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $182,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,681 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in InMode by 432.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,260,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $160,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in InMode by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,160,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $152,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,834 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in InMode by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,653,921 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $116,734,000 after acquiring an additional 814,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

