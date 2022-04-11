Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $396.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) to post sales of $396.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Innospec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $387.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $405.20 million. Innospec reported sales of $339.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Innospec will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Innospec.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $413.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Innospec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $196,947.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Landless sold 348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $33,679.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,521 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innospec by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Innospec by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 3rd quarter valued at about $974,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $91.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.41. Innospec has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $107.14.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

