Innova (INN) One Day Volume Hits $17.00

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Innova has a total market cap of $50,456.04 and $17.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Innova coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Innova has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Innova alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded down 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Innova

Innova (INN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.