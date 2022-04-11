Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) versus Compass (NYSE:COMP) Head to Head Comparison

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) and Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Inpixon shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Inpixon shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Compass and Inpixon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 8 0 2.80 Inpixon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compass currently has a consensus price target of $17.80, suggesting a potential upside of 165.67%. Given Compass’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than Inpixon.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compass and Inpixon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $6.42 billion 0.43 -$494.10 million ($2.37) -2.83 Inpixon $15.99 million 2.23 -$69.15 million ($0.73) -0.32

Inpixon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass. Compass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inpixon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and Inpixon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -7.70% -64.94% -19.65% Inpixon -483.38% -33.40% -24.11%

About Compass (Get Rating)

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anywhere as well as designs consumer-grade interfaces, an automated workflows for agent-client interactions. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Inpixon (Get Rating)

Inpixon engages in the provision of indoor positioning and data analytics services. It operates through the Indoor Positioning Analytics and Infrastructure segments. The Indoor Positioning Analytics segment includes Inpixon’s proprietary products and services delivered on premise or in the cloud as well as hosted software-as-a-service based solutions. The Infrastructure segment offers third party hardware, software and related maintenance or warranty products and services. The company was founded by Abdus Salam Qureishi in 1972 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

