Insider Buying: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Buys 22,500 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,500 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,259,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Appian alerts:

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.02 per share, with a total value of $2,551,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $2,663,100.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.78 per share, with a total value of $1,055,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.70 per share, with a total value of $2,228,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $2,106,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 90,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.09 per share, with a total value of $4,688,100.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 126,350 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.34 per share, for a total transaction of $7,371,259.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,865.00.

Shares of Appian stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,274. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.45. Appian Co. has a one year low of $46.85 and a one year high of $149.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.64 and a beta of 1.70.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.17%. The company had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Appian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

About Appian (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.