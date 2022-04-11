Insider Buying: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Acquires 76,801 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc acquired 76,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $547,591.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $287,662.44.

On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $65,912.96.

Shares of CompoSecure stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $6.50. 63,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,330. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.36. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth $1,404,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMPO. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

