Insider Buying: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Buys 45,199 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc acquired 45,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $375,151.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $547,591.13.

Shares of CMPO stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $6.50. The company had a trading volume of 63,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,330. CompoSecure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000.

A number of analysts have commented on CMPO shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

