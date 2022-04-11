Insider Buying: CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,291 Shares of Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,291 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $16,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CSPI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,541. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72. CSP Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $11.94.

Get CSP alerts:

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. CSP had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in CSP Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Rating ) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 5.97% of CSP worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSP (Get Rating)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.