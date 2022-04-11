Insider Buying: CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,291 Shares of Stock

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,291 shares of CSP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $16,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ CSPI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,541. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.35 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.72. CSP Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $11.94.
CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. CSP had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter.
About CSP (Get Rating)
CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.
