Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) insider David Curry Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $18,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

David Curry Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, David Curry Peterson sold 2,000 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total transaction of $6,640.00.

Elevate Credit stock remained flat at $$3.10 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,790. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Elevate Credit ( NYSE:ELVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.53 million for the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELVT. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit (Get Rating)

Elevate Credit, Inc engages in provision of online financial services for subprime credit consumers. It offers online credit solutions to consumers in the U.S. and the United Kingdom who are not well-served by traditional bank products and who are looking for options than payday loans, title loans, pawn, and storefront installment loans.

