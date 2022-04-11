Insider Selling: Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) COO Sells 924 Shares of Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:HSII traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.75. 85,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,168. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.07. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $759.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.76.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $285.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 122.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 78,023 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 21.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms recently commented on HSII. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.