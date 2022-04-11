Insider Selling: Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kelly Amanda Porcella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

On Friday, April 8th, Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 20,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $232,200.00.

Shares of LADR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.77. 623,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,522. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 103.29 and a quick ratio of 103.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 2.08.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter valued at $121,000. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LADR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Ladder Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.