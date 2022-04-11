Insider Selling: LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) CEO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $43,470.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $41,400.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $40,860.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $34,470.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $62,460.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $64,080.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $68,130.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $57,690.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $61,740.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMPX traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 57,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,687. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.84. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $49.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMPX. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in LMP Automotive during the third quarter worth $2,102,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in LMP Automotive by 196.2% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 68,686 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LMP Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LMP Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in LMP Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 13.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LMP Automotive (Get Rating)

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

