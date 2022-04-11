Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells 1,999 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $83,778.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $54,768.66.
- On Monday, January 24th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,378 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $142,561.10.
Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $2.08 on Monday, hitting $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,996. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 343,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 274,205 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Natera by 530.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 122,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 102,720 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter.
A number of analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.
Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.
