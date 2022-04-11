Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells 1,999 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $83,778.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natera alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $54,768.66.

On Monday, January 24th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,378 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $142,561.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $2.08 on Monday, hitting $40.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,996. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. Natera’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 395.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 343,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after purchasing an additional 274,205 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Natera by 530.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 122,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after acquiring an additional 102,720 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.