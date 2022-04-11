Insider Selling: Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Insider Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $42,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE NNI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.60.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $394.49 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 26.20%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is presently 9.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snyder Capital Management L P bought a new position in Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth $21,608,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth $15,852,000. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in Nelnet by 4.7% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $150,556,000 after purchasing an additional 85,973 shares in the last quarter. QVT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the third quarter worth $6,296,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Nelnet by 439.6% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 46,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NNI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Nelnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

