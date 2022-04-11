Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells 1,240 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $899,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

REGN traded down $16.47 on Monday, reaching $722.37. 708,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,123. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $469.80 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $649.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $627.41.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.49 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.22.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.