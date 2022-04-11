Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $1,459,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $1,418,400.00.

Shares of SPT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.20. 363,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,208. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.61. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.79 and a 12-month high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 73.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 710,280 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,603,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 32.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,474,000 after buying an additional 349,124 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,293,000 after buying an additional 266,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,681,000 after acquiring an additional 254,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

