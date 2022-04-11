Insider Selling: Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) CEO Sells 75,018 Shares of Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.71. 2,894,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.13. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CL King started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sysco during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

