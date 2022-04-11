Insider Selling: The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Sells 26,917 Shares of Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Southern stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.48. 8,136,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,003,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $76.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.00.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Southern by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 272,410 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.