Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $64.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.90 million to $70.66 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $40.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 59.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $324.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.90 million to $330.09 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $424.72 million, with estimates ranging from $399.90 million to $449.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Inspire Medical Systems.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

Shares of INSP opened at $254.08 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -163.92 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total transaction of $3,880,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total value of $4,508,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock worth $12,848,826. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,741,000 after acquiring an additional 38,582 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 246.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,072,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,827,000 after acquiring an additional 762,866 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,655,000 after acquiring an additional 134,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 727,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,337,000 after acquiring an additional 73,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems (Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.