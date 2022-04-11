Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.74.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $63.00 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $56.47 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.83 and its 200 day moving average is $104.86.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,916,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,620,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,553,000 after buying an additional 89,381 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,621,000 after purchasing an additional 353,970 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,753,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,714,000 after purchasing an additional 353,970 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,841,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,733,000 after acquiring an additional 179,721 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

