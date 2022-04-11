Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.74.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $63.00 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $56.47 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.86.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

