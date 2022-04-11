Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price Down 6%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) shares fell 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $100.51 and last traded at $100.51. 3,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 419,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.91.

IPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.70.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 69,272 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $4,290,014.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,956 shares of company stock worth $9,881,704 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,906 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

