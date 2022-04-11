Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Shares Down 2.1%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.61. Approximately 2,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.22.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.
