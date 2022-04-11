Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Shares Down 2.1%

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.61. Approximately 2,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.10.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,559,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter.

