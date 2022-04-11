Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.89

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 2303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.0491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
