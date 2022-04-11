Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $28.84

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.84 and last traded at $28.86, with a volume of 9153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,497,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,802,000 after purchasing an additional 146,155 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,720,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,643,000 after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,252,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,552 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,953,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,384,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,332,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,931,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

