Investec Group (LON:INVP) Hits New 52-Week High at $539.00

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 539 ($7.07) and last traded at GBX 538.70 ($7.06), with a volume of 264112 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 535 ($7.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 449 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 395.56.

Get Investec Group alerts:

In related news, insider Ciaran Whelan sold 619,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($6.02), for a total transaction of £2,844,955.44 ($3,731,089.10).

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.