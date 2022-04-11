Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 11th (ALA, ATA, BCE, BDI, BLX, BMO, BRLXF, CCA, CCORF, CCRN)

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 11th:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$31.00 to C$35.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) was given a C$59.00 price target by analysts at Laurentian. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$69.00.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$156.00 to C$150.00.

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$48.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$126.00 to C$127.00.

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $33.00 to $44.00.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.75 to C$6.00.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$7.50. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.75 to C$6.00.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$7.50.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$48.00 to C$62.00.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 210 to SEK 200. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$88.50 to C$85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$88.50 to C$85.00.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$3.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$3.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$0.67 to C$0.64.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$37.00 to C$40.50.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$63.00.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$76.00 to C$77.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$68.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$63.00.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$68.00.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 940.00 to 810.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$47.00 to C$56.00.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$47.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$75.00.

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$5.00.

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$5.00.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 285 to SEK 260. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$74.00 to C$80.00.

