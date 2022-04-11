Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 11th (ALA, ATA, BCE, BDI, BLX, BMO, BRLXF, CCA, CCORF, CCRN)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 11th:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price boosted by CSFB from C$31.00 to C$35.00.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) was given a C$59.00 price target by analysts at Laurentian. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE)

had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$69.00.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.00 to C$7.00.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$44.00 to C$48.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$156.00 to C$150.00.

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$48.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$126.00 to C$127.00.

Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $33.00 to $44.00.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.75 to C$6.00.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$7.50. TD Securities currently has an action list buy rating on the stock.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.75 to C$6.00.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$7.50.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$48.00 to C$62.00.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 210 to SEK 200. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$88.50 to C$85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$88.50 to C$85.00.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$3.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.75 to C$3.00.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

HEXO (TSE:HEXO) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$0.67 to C$0.64.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target raised by CSFB from C$37.00 to C$40.50.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$44.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$63.00.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$76.00 to C$77.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$68.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$63.00.

MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$68.00.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 940.00 to 810.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price increased by CSFB from C$47.00 to C$56.00.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$47.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$75.00.

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$5.00.

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$5.00.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 285 to SEK 260. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$74.00 to C$80.00.

