Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 11th (AAWH, ADTN, AHCHY, ANZBY, AQST, ATA, CALX, CLNFF, DPZ, HP)

Investment Analysts' updated eps estimates for Monday, April 11th:

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells clinkers and cement products under the CONCH brand in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic and loading services; and mining and related services. In addition, the company manufactures and sells cement packaging products and refractory materials; trades in coal products; and develops and sells profile and related products, as well as exports clinker and cement products. Anhui Conch or Conch Cement is the largest cement manufacturer in the mainland China. “

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada. Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a C$59.00 target price on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX). Rosenblatt Securities issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) was upgraded by analysts at Haywood Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$0.80 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$0.75.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tecsys (OTCMKTS:TCYSF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

