Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 11th (CHEK, CNTA, CRKN, CSLLY, CTHR, CTRA, DHT, DSCSY, ICGUF, PGPHF)

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is a clinical-stage company employing its innovative asset-centric business model to discover, develop and ultimately deliver impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is a glass technology company with a patented thin-film solution. Crown Electrokinetics Corp. is based in CORVALLIS, Ore. “

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $111.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in researches, develops, manufactures and markets vaccines and plasma protein biotherapies to treat and prevent human medical conditions. The company’s operating segments consists of CSL Behring and bioCSL. CSL Behring segment provides plasma-derived and recombinant products, and operates plasma collection networks through CSL Plasma. bioCSL segment manufactures, sells and distributes vaccines, antivenoms and other pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia and New Zealand; as well as also manufactures and markets in vitro diagnostic products through Immunohaematology. It operates primarily in Germany, Switzerland and the United States. CSL Ltd. is headquartered in Parkville, Australia. “

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Coterra Energy Inc. is a premier, diversified energy company. Coterra Energy Inc., formerly known as Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, is based in HOUSTON, Texas. “

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DHT MARITIME INC., formerly Double Hull Tankers, Inc. operates a fleet of double-hull crude oil tankers on international routes. DHT’s modern fleet consists of three Very Large Crude Carriers, two Suezmax tankers and four Aframax tankers. DHT intends to pursue a strategy of providing shareholders with a stable and visible distribution and also position the Company to use its incremental cash flow to fund future growth opportunities. “

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $54.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “DISCO Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines primarily in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation. The company also manufactures and sells precision diamond abrasive tools; and offers processing services. DISCO Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

