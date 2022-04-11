Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) by 395.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned 0.43% of Shattuck Labs worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STTK. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Shattuck Labs by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $3.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,101. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.85. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $38.90.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

