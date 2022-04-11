IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Down 6.7%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.12 and last traded at $11.50. 56,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,276,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $102,517,000. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $69,256,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $66,800,000. Acme LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $64,636,000. Finally, Amazon com Inc purchased a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $47,031,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IonQ (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

