IoTeX Trading 26% Lower This Week (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 26% against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market cap of $682.16 million and approximately $26.45 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.10 or 0.00253053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00035002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00104750 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.