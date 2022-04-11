Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.17) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.17) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.84).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IOVA. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,489,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,337,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,899,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,408,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,427,000 after purchasing an additional 460,699 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,684,000 after purchasing an additional 89,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,093,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,238,000 after purchasing an additional 705,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

