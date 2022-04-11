IRISnet (IRIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $70.91 Million

IRISnet (IRIS) traded down 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. IRISnet has a market cap of $70.91 million and $2.77 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0562 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00044028 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.46 or 0.07492622 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,614.11 or 1.00327144 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,072,106,217 coins and its circulating supply is 1,262,108,702 coins. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

