iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $111.01

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $111.01 and last traded at $111.07, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.16.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGZ. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

