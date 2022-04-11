iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $133.34 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $118.60 and a one year high of $177.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.118 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

