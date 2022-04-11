iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $57.27

iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.27 and last traded at $57.27, with a volume of 3558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.38.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

