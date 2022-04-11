iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $36.82

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.82 and last traded at $36.82, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.02.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOK. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 56,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 85,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

