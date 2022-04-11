iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $53.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.32. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $48.93 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

