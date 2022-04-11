iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $104.41

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $104.41 and last traded at $104.48, with a volume of 77236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.73.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,693,000 after buying an additional 3,427,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,613,000 after buying an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after buying an additional 1,849,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,268,000 after buying an additional 3,797,499 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,231,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,542,000 after buying an additional 216,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

