iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSB – Get Rating) by 73.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,536 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 39,015 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $1,547,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $972,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 105.9% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period.

Shares of EUSB stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.43. iShares ESG Advanced Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31.

